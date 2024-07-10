Relay Token (RELAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.04

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $0.04 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

