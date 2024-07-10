Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 60,000 Shares

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Shares of RENB stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Renovaro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

