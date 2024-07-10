Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.58

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.58 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 476.10 ($6.10). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 465.90 ($5.97), with a volume of 4,224,604 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.56) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($14,752.99). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
