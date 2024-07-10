Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,293,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

