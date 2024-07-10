Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
Insider Activity at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Newmont by 701.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Newmont by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
