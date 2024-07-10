Research Analysts Set Expectations for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

