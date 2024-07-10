Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get Lennar Co alerts:

7/9/2024 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

7/2/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/27/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $238.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.27. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.