Robert W. Baird Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $239.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $271.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.