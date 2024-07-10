Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $51.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,713 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.