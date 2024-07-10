Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.79.
Get Our Latest Report on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.