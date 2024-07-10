Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.BFree Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.79.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$49.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$48.67 and a 1-year high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

