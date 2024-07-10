Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.79.

Get Our Latest Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$49.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$48.67 and a 1-year high of C$64.71.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.