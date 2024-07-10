Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

