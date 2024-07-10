Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Morphic stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

