Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.
Morphic stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
