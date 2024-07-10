RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.56.

RPM opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

