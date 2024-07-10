Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,721 shares of company stock worth $273,245. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.