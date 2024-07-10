Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.80.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $19,765,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

