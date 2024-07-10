Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

