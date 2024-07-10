Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

