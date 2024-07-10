Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.63

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.63 and traded as high as C$31.07. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.97, with a volume of 189,720 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$35.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

