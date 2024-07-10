Saxony Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

