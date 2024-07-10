Scott H. Galit Sells 140,912 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $772,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,867.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
