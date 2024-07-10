Scott H. Galit Sells 140,912 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $772,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,867.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

