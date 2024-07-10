Scott H. Galit Sells 390,000 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

