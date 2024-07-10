Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $86,410,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $52,968,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

