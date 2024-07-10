Sean Ryder Sells 5,496 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $11,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Genelux Stock Up 1.4 %
Genelux stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.58. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GNLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
