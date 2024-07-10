Sean Ryder Sells 5,496 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $11,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Stock Up 1.4 %

Genelux stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.58. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

