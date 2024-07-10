Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 241,546 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sempra by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,109,000 after acquiring an additional 326,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

