Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,794,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 600,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.