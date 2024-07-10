SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Westpark Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,636 shares of company stock worth $10,788,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

