Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $4,991,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $21,975,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,975,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,487 shares of company stock worth $57,429,128. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.7 %

NET opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

