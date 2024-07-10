Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.20

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 133.51 ($1.71), with a volume of 152763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.90 ($1.72).

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £532.33 million, a P/E ratio of 495.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,518.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Cox acquired 52,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($674.68). In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($45,023.70). Also, insider Chris Cox purchased 52,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($674.68). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,202 shares of company stock worth $5,271,752. Company insiders own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.