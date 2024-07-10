Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Sezzle Stock Up 6.8 %

SEZL stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $540.01 million and a P/E ratio of 41.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,497 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,134,484.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,458 shares of company stock worth $5,958,956. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

