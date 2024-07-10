Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

