Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $298.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.98. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.