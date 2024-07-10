Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

