Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.