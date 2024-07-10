SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SLG stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

