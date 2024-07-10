SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SM. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

