Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

