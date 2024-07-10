Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 80,448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,448 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 595,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,716,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,328,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705,236. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $192.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

