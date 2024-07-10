Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $84.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,373,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

