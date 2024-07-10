S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $505.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $460.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.64 and a 200 day moving average of $432.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.