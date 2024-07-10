SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,062,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 3,443,587 shares.The stock last traded at $395.92 and had previously closed at $393.70.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.