SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $258.45

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.45 and last traded at $258.45, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

