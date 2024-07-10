Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $27.04 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.