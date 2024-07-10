Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $27.04 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

