SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

