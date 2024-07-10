State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,386 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

CPRX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

