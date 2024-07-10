State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 53,831 shares of company stock valued at $628,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

