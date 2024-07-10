State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,696 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE TWO opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

