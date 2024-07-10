State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,693 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

CENTA opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

