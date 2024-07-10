State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.04 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

