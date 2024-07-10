State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

