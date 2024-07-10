State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 1,381.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

